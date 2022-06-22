2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Wellington firefighter killed in the line of duty remembered on 16th anniversary of his death

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLINGTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Wellington firefighters will wear a remembrance emblem on their helmet Wednesday to remember Firefighter Al “Buz” Anderson.

Firefighter Anderson, 47, was killed in the line of duty on June 22, 2006.

Firefighter Al "Buz" Anderson
Firefighter Al "Buz" Anderson((Source: Wellington fire))

At 1:18 p.m. that day, firefighters responded to a water rescue in Wellington Township after two juveniles drove around road closed barricades and became trapped on the flooded road.

Firefighter Anderson was one of the firefighters who entered the water. He was attached to a safety line, but he was overcome by the water current.

He later died at MetroHealth Medical Center.

The juveniles were safely removed from the water by other rescue personnel.

Firefighter Anderson’s death led to the “Allan Anderson Bill” which prohibits drivers from going around road closed for high water and imposes a misdemeanor charge, up to $2,000, for anyone ignoring the signs.

Firefighter Anderson left behind his wife and four children.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms

Latest News

Caitlin father and son golf
Caitlin bridgestone
Local group sends out relief to Ukraine
Vic MedWish helps Ukraine
Medical beds for popup hospitals and short-term care among the items ready to go to help with...
Ukrainian relief efforts are focus of Northeast Ohio-based MedWish International
19 News
Cedar Point’s wooden ‘Blue Streak’ recognized as roller coaster landmark