Wellington firefighter killed in the line of duty remembered on 16th anniversary of his death

WELLINGTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Wellington firefighters will wear a remembrance emblem on their helmet Wednesday to remember Firefighter Al “Buz” Anderson.

Firefighter Anderson, 47, was killed in the line of duty on June 22, 2006.

Firefighter Al "Buz" Anderson ((Source: Wellington fire))

At 1:18 p.m. that day, firefighters responded to a water rescue in Wellington Township after two juveniles drove around road closed barricades and became trapped on the flooded road.

Firefighter Anderson was one of the firefighters who entered the water. He was attached to a safety line, but he was overcome by the water current.

He later died at MetroHealth Medical Center.

The juveniles were safely removed from the water by other rescue personnel.

Firefighter Anderson’s death led to the “Allan Anderson Bill” which prohibits drivers from going around road closed for high water and imposes a misdemeanor charge, up to $2,000, for anyone ignoring the signs.

Firefighter Anderson left behind his wife and four children.

