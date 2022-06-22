2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Westlake joins list of cities banning residents from discharging fireworks

(WILX)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake city officials recently voted to make discharging fireworks in the city illegal.

Westlake city officials said this is an effort to reduce the risk of fires and traumatic injuries.

In Westlake, the fireworks ban does not apply to sparklers, noisemakers and small novelty smoke bombs.

Earlier this month, Highland Heights, Eastlake, Mentor and Twinsburg city officials also opted out of the state legislation.

The state has changed the fireworks laws as of July 1. We, as a city, have decided to opt out and the discharging of fireworks in the city will remain illegal. Thank you in advance

Posted by City of Eastlake on Thursday, June 16, 2022

“As much as fireworks are a huge part of our American heritage, it goes without saying that they are inherently dangerous,” says Mentor Fire Chief Bob Searles, “Due to the legal status of consumer fireworks in our state, we have not seen the numbers of fires or injuries that other communities across the country suffer, but when we do see injuries from discharge of fireworks, they are usually life changing.”

Fireworks are still prohibited in the City of Twinsburg On Tuesday, June 14th, Twinsburg City Council passed an...

Posted by City of Twinsburg, Ohio - Government on Monday, June 20, 2022

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms

Latest News

Garfield Heights K9 named Echo is wearing a new body armor thanks to a donation.
Donation gives local K9 added protection while on our streets
U.S. Marshals arrest Atlanta murder suspect in Garfield Heights
Crash scene on I-71
Pedestrian struck by commercial vehicle on I-71 in Medina County
19 News
Fire breaks out overnight at storage building on Cleveland’s West side