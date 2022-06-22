Westlake joins list of cities banning residents from discharging fireworks

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake city officials recently voted to make discharging fireworks in the city illegal.

Westlake city officials said this is an effort to reduce the risk of fires and traumatic injuries.

In Westlake, the fireworks ban does not apply to sparklers, noisemakers and small novelty smoke bombs.

Earlier this month, Highland Heights, Eastlake, Mentor and Twinsburg city officials also opted out of the state legislation.

The state has changed the fireworks laws as of July 1. We, as a city, have decided to opt out and the discharging of fireworks in the city will remain illegal. Thank you in advance Posted by City of Eastlake on Thursday, June 16, 2022

“As much as fireworks are a huge part of our American heritage, it goes without saying that they are inherently dangerous,” says Mentor Fire Chief Bob Searles, “Due to the legal status of consumer fireworks in our state, we have not seen the numbers of fires or injuries that other communities across the country suffer, but when we do see injuries from discharge of fireworks, they are usually life changing.”

Fireworks are still prohibited in the City of Twinsburg On Tuesday, June 14th, Twinsburg City Council passed an... Posted by City of Twinsburg, Ohio - Government on Monday, June 20, 2022

