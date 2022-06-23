2 Strong 4 Bullies
16-year-old boy accused of murdering Parma teen caught by SWAT officers

By Harry Boomer
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A-16 year-old juvenile is behind bars for a shooting death Parma police said he committed on Tuesday.

It happened around 3 p.m. in the afternoon Tuesday on South Park Boulevard in Parma.

Following tips, police and SWAT officers captured the youth hiding out at his mother’s house on Liggett Road in Parma.

Police said they found enough evidence to tie the 16-year-old to the murder of 17-year-old Lawrence Morgan.

Parma Police accused someone he knew
Parma Police accused someone he knew(WOIO)

The two did know each other, although police said the suspect has not given a motive.

The suspect, who is not being identified by 19 News at this time because of his age, is being held at the Parma City Jail.

