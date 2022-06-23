For 2nd time in last week, box of pets abandoned in high heat in Portage County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage Animal Protective League said on Wednesday they recovered a closed box of kittens that was left in a cemetery in 90-degree heat.

A woman visiting a grave at the cemetery found the box containing three 12-week-old female kittens, according to the Portage APL.

“These babies are lucky she looked inside and brought them to us. It was extremely hot inside and they had no way out, no water or food,” the Portage APL shared on Facebook.

Kittens at Portage APL (Source: Portage APL Facebook)

One week earlier, the Portage APL saved several puppies from a similar situation. They were found abandoned in a carrier on the side of the road in temperatures with a heat index value over 100 degrees.

The kittens, which have been named Marble, Granite, and Slate, will soon be available for adoption.

