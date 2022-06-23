2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

For 2nd time in last week, box of pets abandoned in high heat in Portage County

Kitties, puppies recovered recently by Portage APL
Kitties, puppies recovered recently by Portage APL(Source: Portage APL Facebook)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage Animal Protective League said on Wednesday they recovered a closed box of kittens that was left in a cemetery in 90-degree heat.

A woman visiting a grave at the cemetery found the box containing three 12-week-old female kittens, according to the Portage APL.

“These babies are lucky she looked inside and brought them to us. It was extremely hot inside and they had no way out, no water or food,” the Portage APL shared on Facebook.

Kittens at Portage APL
Kittens at Portage APL(Source: Portage APL Facebook)

One week earlier, the Portage APL saved several puppies from a similar situation. They were found abandoned in a carrier on the side of the road in temperatures with a heat index value over 100 degrees.

The kittens, which have been named Marble, Granite, and Slate, will soon be available for adoption.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
Man dies after being shot in Ohio City
A warning as baby formula stocks back up on shelves
(Source: WOIO)
Dump truck flips in Medina County
19 News
Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by car in East Cleveland