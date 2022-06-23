2 Strong 4 Bullies
4 departments team up to arrest armed suspect who led chase, Medina County sheriff says

The suspet had multiple felony warrants for his arrest, the sheriff’s office said.
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Four departments worked together to arrest a suspect who had multiple felony warrants for his arrest and led authorities on a chase, the Medina County County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The sheriff’s office said it was assisted by Medina Police, Montville Police, and Seville Police during the incident.

A “consensual encounter” led to the police chase from Circle K on Wooster Pike at 4:58 a.m. on June 11, MCSO said.

Deputies and officers were led on an approximately three-minute chase that went northbound on Wooster Pike (Rt. 3), according to MCSO.

MCSO said the suspect lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a telephone pole, which knocked it over along with powerlines, at the intersection of Wooster Pike and Cobblestone Drive.

According to MCSO, he ran away and headed north into a densely wooded area.

The Medina County Sheriff’s Office Drone Team was activated and saw the suspect found hiding in a wooded area next to a business, MCSO stated.

The drone team was able to guide responding deputies and officers to the suspect’s location, according to MCSO.

MCSO said he then ran off north of the business to residential property where deputies and officers responded.

The suspect was in possession of a knife, which he can be seen holding in the bodycam video, and deputies and officers instructed the suspect to drop it, MCSO said.

Deputies and officers tased the suspect, which caused him to drop the knife and be taken into custody safely, according to MCSO.

Once the suspect was taken into custody, MCSO said authorities learned he had multiple felony warrants for his arrest.

The video has no audio and was condensed for viewing purposes, MCSO explained.

MCSO stated this video, “is another great example of collaboration between Medina County law enforcement agencies. In addition, the video shows how beneficial drones are in law enforcement.”

