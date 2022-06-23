2 Strong 4 Bullies
5 vehicles involved in deadly crash in Ashland County

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 70-year-old Wellington woman was killed in a five vehicle accident on State Route 89 in Jackson Township Wednesday evening.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, Christine Smith was southbound on State Route 89 when she failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of U.S. 42.

Troopers said Smith then crashed into a Chevy Trax driven by a 44-year-old Ashland woman.

The impact pushed both vehicles into three stopped motorcycles.

The driver of the Chevy Trax was transported to University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center with serious injuries, said troopers.

All three motorcyclists suffered minor injuries.

Troopers added the crash remains under investigation, but alcohol and drugs are not considered to be factors.

