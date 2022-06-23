2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘Adopt-a-Palooza’: Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter reduces fees June 24-26
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is offering reduced adoption fees for their 6th Annual Adopt-a-Palooza Adoptathon from June 24-26.

To prepare for an anticipated influx of dogs, all fees are waived during the Adoptathon with the exception of the 2022 annual dog license fee of $20.

Adoption fees are normally $95, but these reduced fees will still include spay/neuter, microchip, vaccines, and a current rabies tag.

“Every year we see our largest intake of dogs around the 4th of July holiday,” said Animal Shelter Administrator Mindy Naticchioni. “In preparation for the dogs we know we will be coming in after the holiday, we hope to find as many loving homes as possible for our current adoptable dogs.”

CCAS said it was not able to hold this event for the past two years due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The shelter is open to the public from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 12-4 p.m. on Sunday.

Click here to view the adoptable dogs just waiting for you to give them a “fur-ever” home.

With the summer holiday approaching, CCAS shared the following message for the community concerning pets:

“Every year, thousands of dogs nationwide flood local shelters after the 4th of July holiday. Families are having outdoor cookouts and barbecues, and the fireworks scare the dogs and they run off. The Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter encourages people to keep their pets inside this holiday weekend and keep a close eye on them, as the loud booms can be very scary for pets.”

