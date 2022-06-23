2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Akron mayor announces home repair program

Akron Home Repair Program
Akron Home Repair Program(Source: City of Akron)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan announced the launch of the Akron Home Repair Program today in an effort to increase overall value of the community.

The program will use funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to repair Akron homes, according to Horrigan.

“The Akron Home Repair Program is intended to address the housing, health, and safety needs of income-eligible households so that Akron residents can maintain a safe, decent, and affordable place to live,” said Mayor Horrigan.

The program is said to provide up to $25,000 in home repairs to qualified Akron homeowners, which may include accessibility modifications, carpentry repairs, foundations, plumbing, roofing, HVAC and electrical work.

“It will help Akronites age in place, increase property values within our neighborhoods, and increase the overall value of the Akron community,” he said. “This is one of the largest housing repair programs utilizing ARPA funding across the entire country, and I’m extremely proud to invest these funds in ways that the community has asked for.”

According to a release from the mayor’s office, eligibility will be determined by the City of Akron, alongside city-approved, licensed, building contractors following home inspections.

To apply, applicants must:

  • Be the owner of the home, and their property must be located within the city limits of Akron.
  • Meet one of the following household income requirements:
    • Inside of a Qualified Census Tract and have a household income at or below 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI).
    • Outside of a Qualified Census Tract and have a household income at or below 50% of the Area Median Income (AMI).
  • Be current on their mortgage, property taxes, state and local income taxes, or be current on an approved payment plan for any delinquent taxes.
  • Home must be in sound structural condition for requested work to be performed.

The city said they plan to begin working on homes by the end of July.

Applications are now open and are available at the city’s new ARPA website.

Renters, occupants on land contract and owners/occupants of mobile home units are not currently eligible for this program.

Anyone with questions regarding their eligibility, the eligibility of their home, or needing assistance with completing the program application, may call the Akron Home Repair Program Help Desk at (330) 591-4694.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
Strongsville road remains closed until Friday due to water main break
Progress Pride flag in Cleveland Heights
Cleveland Heights passes laws meant to protect those in LGBTQ+ community
‘Adopt-a-Palooza’: Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter reduces fees June 24-26
‘Adopt-a-Palooza’: Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter reduces fees June 24-26
‘Free Fur All’: Cleveland APL waives dog adoption fees June 23-25
‘Free Fur All’: Cleveland APL waives dog adoption fees June 23-25