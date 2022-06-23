Akron mayor announces home repair program

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan announced the launch of the Akron Home Repair Program today in an effort to increase overall value of the community.

The program will use funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to repair Akron homes, according to Horrigan.

“The Akron Home Repair Program is intended to address the housing, health, and safety needs of income-eligible households so that Akron residents can maintain a safe, decent, and affordable place to live,” said Mayor Horrigan.

The program is said to provide up to $25,000 in home repairs to qualified Akron homeowners, which may include accessibility modifications, carpentry repairs, foundations, plumbing, roofing, HVAC and electrical work.

“It will help Akronites age in place, increase property values within our neighborhoods, and increase the overall value of the Akron community,” he said. “This is one of the largest housing repair programs utilizing ARPA funding across the entire country, and I’m extremely proud to invest these funds in ways that the community has asked for.”

According to a release from the mayor’s office, eligibility will be determined by the City of Akron, alongside city-approved, licensed, building contractors following home inspections.

To apply, applicants must:

Be the owner of the home, and their property must be located within the city limits of Akron.

Meet one of the following household income requirements: Inside of a Qualified Census Tract and have a household income at or below 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI). Outside of a Qualified Census Tract and have a household income at or below 50% of the Area Median Income (AMI).

Be current on their mortgage, property taxes, state and local income taxes, or be current on an approved payment plan for any delinquent taxes.

Home must be in sound structural condition for requested work to be performed.

The city said they plan to begin working on homes by the end of July.

Applications are now open and are available at the city’s new ARPA website.

Renters, occupants on land contract and owners/occupants of mobile home units are not currently eligible for this program.

Anyone with questions regarding their eligibility, the eligibility of their home, or needing assistance with completing the program application, may call the Akron Home Repair Program Help Desk at (330) 591-4694.

