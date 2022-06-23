2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Heights passes laws meant to protect those in LGBTQ+ community

Progress Pride flag in Cleveland Heights
Progress Pride flag in Cleveland Heights(Source: WOIO)
By Tiarra Braddock
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Heights is taking monumental steps to make the city more inclusive and equitable for members of the LGBTQ+ community.

City council unanimously passed three laws.

One law bans conversion therapy, which attempts to change a person’s sexual orientation.

“People are who they are and conversion therapy seeks to undermine that, especially on our youth and those are the most vulnerable members of our population,” said Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren.

Mayor Seren says they hope if residents know someone is practicing conversion therapy, they will report it to the city.

“If there is a mental health practitioner in Cleveland Heights seeking to use some of these techniques, we need to hear about that because that is a violation of our code and it will be enforced... to us,” said Mayor Seren.

Mayor Seren also signed a law that would expand parental leave for mothers and fathers.

“We improved and expanded our maternity leave for expectant mothers to be a bit more inclusive, to provide time for parents who aren’t giving birth.”

Council also passed new anti-discrimination requirements for city contractors.

The mayor says he will always support the LGBTQ community because this hits so close to home for him.

“I grew up with two moms who let me know in no uncertain terms who they were, and help me understand that pushing people into closets is destructive and ultimately ineffective,” said Mayor Seren.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

