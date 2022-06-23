2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Police search for Habitat for Humanity theft suspect

First district police theft suspect
First district police theft suspect(Source: First District Community Relations)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are looking to the public to help identify a theft and trespassing suspect driving this vehicle at the Habitat for Humanity.

Police said that the theft took place June 13, at approximately 6:10 p.m. at Cleveland’s Habitat for Humanity, located at 2110 W 110th Street.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle or the driver is asked to contact the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-5118, or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

