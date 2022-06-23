Cleveland RTA to receive $585K from federal transit grant

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority has been selected to receive a $585,000 grant to partner with local agencies and nonprofits to address barriers to transit access facing people living in areas of persistent poverty.

These grants, courtesy of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration, are awarded on a competitive basis to help marginalized communities across the country, according to a release from FTA.

Through FTA’s Areas of Persistent Poverty program, grants are awarded for planning, engineering and technical studies, or financial plans to improve transit in low income areas.

AoPP has provided over $16 million to fund 40 projects nationwide.

The program said they also support coordinated human service transportation planning to improve transit service or provide new services, including paratransit.

“Clevelanders rely on GCRTA buses to take them to work, school or a game at Progressive Field, and then to take them safely back home again,” said Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown. “By investing in transportation planning at GCRTA, we can improve service for riders and help the community have better access to safe and reliable transportation.”

The study will not only allow GCRTA to improve transit access, but economic mobility and quality of life for over 200,000 people.

GCRTA said that they will use phase two to consider ways to improve access including reduced fare costs, schedule changes, micro transit and zoning changes.

“GCRTA is very appreciative of Senator Brown’s support for public transportation and his efforts in supporting this grant funding,” said GCRTA General Manager and Chief Executive Officer India Birdsong. “This grant will allow us to improve transit utilization in high poverty locations that we already serve by eliminating barriers to the use of our services in our mission to connect the community.”

FTA hopes to support more projects similar to this in the next round of grant awards.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.