2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland RTA to receive $585K from federal transit grant

Cleveland RTA to receive $585K
Cleveland RTA to receive $585K
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority has been selected to receive a $585,000 grant to partner with local agencies and nonprofits to address barriers to transit access facing people living in areas of persistent poverty.

These grants, courtesy of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration, are awarded on a competitive basis to help marginalized communities across the country, according to a release from FTA.

Through FTA’s Areas of Persistent Poverty program, grants are awarded for planning, engineering and technical studies, or financial plans to improve transit in low income areas.

AoPP has provided over $16 million to fund 40 projects nationwide.

The program said they also support coordinated human service transportation planning to improve transit service or provide new services, including paratransit.

“Clevelanders rely on GCRTA buses to take them to work, school or a game at Progressive Field, and then to take them safely back home again,” said Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown. “By investing in transportation planning at GCRTA, we can improve service for riders and help the community have better access to safe and reliable transportation.”

The study will not only allow GCRTA to improve transit access, but economic mobility and quality of life for over 200,000 people.

GCRTA said that they will use phase two to consider ways to improve access including reduced fare costs, schedule changes, micro transit and zoning changes.

“GCRTA is very appreciative of Senator Brown’s support for public transportation and his efforts in supporting this grant funding,” said GCRTA General Manager and Chief Executive Officer India Birdsong. “This grant will allow us to improve transit utilization in high poverty locations that we already serve by eliminating barriers to the use of our services in our mission to connect the community.”

FTA hopes to support more projects similar to this in the next round of grant awards.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms

Latest News

Akron Home Repair Program
Akron mayor announces home repair program
(Source: WOIO)
Strongsville road remains closed until Friday due to water main break
Progress Pride flag in Cleveland Heights
Cleveland Heights passes laws meant to protect those in LGBTQ+ community
‘Adopt-a-Palooza’: Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter reduces fees June 24-26
‘Adopt-a-Palooza’: Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter reduces fees June 24-26