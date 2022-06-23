Dump truck flips in Medina County

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A dump truck driver lost control of his vehicle Thursday morning, causing the truck to roll over and spill a load of gravel.

Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) officials said the accident happened around 9:30 a.m. on SR 83, between Spencer Lake Road and Garver Road in Chatham.

Crews are working to clean up the spilled gravel.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The condition of the truck driver has not been released.

