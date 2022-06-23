2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘Easier and more convenient’: New online BMV services available for Ohio drivers

By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Drivers will have more of a reason to skip the lines at the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles now that more services can be completed online.

The additional online services that will be announced at 11 a.m. on Thursday are “meant to make it easier and more convenient” for drivers needing Ohio BMV assistance.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will be joined by Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and BMV registrar Charlie Norman for remarks from Columbus.

Both Gov. DeWine and Lt. Gov. Husted have worked while in office to improve the Ohio BMV experience by introducing initiatives that include the “Get In Line, Online” program and the express kiosks located throughout the state.

This story will be updated.

