‘Free Fur All’: Cleveland APL waives dog adoption fees June 23-25

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:05 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “It’s a free fur all at the Cleveland APL” with waived dog adoption fees from June 23 to June 25!

While the county licensing fees still apply, you’ll save $125 from the regular adult adoption fee and your new four-legged best friend from the shelter.

Cleveland APL said it is at “critical capacity and struggling to bring more in for the help they need” due to the increase of dogs in need from hot weather, among many other reasons.

These dogs are in need of loving, wonderful “fur-ever” homes as quickly as possible, Cleveland APL said.

“We have so many amazing dogs who are looking for their forever homes at the Cleveland APL, and some of them have been with us for a while,” says Sharon Harvey, President & CEO of the Cleveland Animal Protective League. “Even though it’s a Free Fur All, our team remains dedicated to finding wonderful families for every animal that’s available for adoption. Whether you’re looking for an active friend or a couch potato or new, best four-legged friend who’s in between, our adoptions team can help you find your match! And, by adopting now, you’re helping both the dog you adopt and a dog in need who we can bring in to that kennel next.”

Visit clevelandapl.org to view visiting hours and the adoptable animals waiting to see you.

You can also call the Cleveland APL with any questions about adopting at 216-771-4616.

