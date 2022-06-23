Another ‘huge swarm’ of mayflies spotted overnight over Lake Erie

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sorry to “bug” you, but the mayflies are coming!

No, that was not a rain shower in the distance moving towards the northern Ohio shoreline.

The National Weather Service shared a radar graphic that shows a “huge swarm” of mayflies over the western basin of Lake Erie.

🦟This may BUG you! 🪰

The KCLE and TDTW doppler radars are both picking up on a huge swarm of Mayflies over the western basin of #LakeErie this evening. #Ewww#OHwx #NWS #Cleveland #Bugs #CLEwx pic.twitter.com/ESItlXNxTh — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) June 23, 2022

Mayflies typically begin to emerge from the Lake Erie mud beginning in June and can live for up to 72 hours.

The bugs have also been spotted recently “invading” closer to Northeast Ohio.

As annoying as mayflies are, they are completely harmless. The bugs tend to congregate under bright lights and rest on the pavement or stuck to the side of cars.

