Another ‘huge swarm’ of mayflies spotted overnight over Lake Erie
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sorry to “bug” you, but the mayflies are coming!
No, that was not a rain shower in the distance moving towards the northern Ohio shoreline.
The National Weather Service shared a radar graphic that shows a “huge swarm” of mayflies over the western basin of Lake Erie.
Mayflies typically begin to emerge from the Lake Erie mud beginning in June and can live for up to 72 hours.
The bugs have also been spotted recently “invading” closer to Northeast Ohio.
As annoying as mayflies are, they are completely harmless. The bugs tend to congregate under bright lights and rest on the pavement or stuck to the side of cars.
