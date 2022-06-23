2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Jim Tressel leaving Youngstown State University in 2023

RAW: Exclusive One-on-One with Jim Tressel
RAW: Exclusive One-on-One with Jim Tressel
By Brian Koster
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jim Tressel, President of Youngstown State University, announced Wednesday that he will leave his position on Feb. 1 of 2023, according to a press release from YSU.

“It has been truly a blessing and labor of love to serve Youngstown State University,” Tressel said in an email to the campus community after announcing his decision at a YSU Board of Trustees committee meeting. ”I cannot thank my family enough for allowing my schedule, and the needs of our university, to take priority and center stage,” he added. “It is now only fair to have Ellen, our wonderful children and grandchildren, extended family, friends, and former students, set the schedule.”

YSU Board of Trustee Chair John Jakubek said details regarding a plan to identify Tressel’s successor will be released as they become available.

The 69-year-old Tressel said he plans “to work seven days a week for the next seven months” until his last day.

Tressel first came to YSU in 1986 as head football coach. In 15 years, including six as executive director of Intercollegiate Athletics, YSU won four national championships, according to a press release from the University.

In 2001, Tressel left YSU to become head football coach at Ohio State University. In 10 seasons, he guided the Buckeyes to the 2002 National Championship and seven Big Ten Championships.

After leaving Ohio State and after a short stint as executive vice president for Student Success at the University of Akron, Tressel returned to Youngstown to become YSU’s ninth president.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)

Latest News

Surveillance footage released by Fairview Park police shows a struggle inside a store that led...
Surveillance video captures theft that led to abduction inside Fairview Park store
4 departments team up to arrest suspect with felony warrants who led chase, Medina County...
4 departments team up to arrest armed suspect who led chase, Medina County sheriff says
4 departments team up to arrest suspect with felony warrants who led chase, Medina County...
Medina County sheriff: 4 departments team up to arrest suspect with felony warrants who led chase
Surveillance video captures theft that led to abduction inside Fairview Park store
Surveillance video captures theft that led to abduction inside Fairview Park store