Jim Tressel leaving Youngstown State University in 2023

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jim Tressel, President of Youngstown State University, announced Wednesday that he will leave his position on Feb. 1 of 2023, according to a press release from YSU.

“It has been truly a blessing and labor of love to serve Youngstown State University,” Tressel said in an email to the campus community after announcing his decision at a YSU Board of Trustees committee meeting. ”I cannot thank my family enough for allowing my schedule, and the needs of our university, to take priority and center stage,” he added. “It is now only fair to have Ellen, our wonderful children and grandchildren, extended family, friends, and former students, set the schedule.”

YSU Board of Trustee Chair John Jakubek said details regarding a plan to identify Tressel’s successor will be released as they become available.

The 69-year-old Tressel said he plans “to work seven days a week for the next seven months” until his last day.

Tressel first came to YSU in 1986 as head football coach. In 15 years, including six as executive director of Intercollegiate Athletics, YSU won four national championships, according to a press release from the University.

In 2001, Tressel left YSU to become head football coach at Ohio State University. In 10 seasons, he guided the Buckeyes to the 2002 National Championship and seven Big Ten Championships.

After leaving Ohio State and after a short stint as executive vice president for Student Success at the University of Akron, Tressel returned to Youngstown to become YSU’s ninth president.

