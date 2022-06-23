2 Strong 4 Bullies
Long COVID can affect children, study says

Three year-old Fletcher Pack watches as his mother, McKenzie Pack, fills out paperwork prior to...
Three year-old Fletcher Pack watches as his mother, McKenzie Pack, fills out paperwork prior to receiving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination at Walgreens pharmacy Monday, June 20, 2022, in Lexington, S.C.(AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(CNN) - A new study has found that long COVID-19 doesn’t discriminate based on age.

Researchers looked at 44,000 children, from infants to 14-year-olds, in Denmark.

They specifically looked for general ailments like headaches, mood swings, stomach problems, fatigue, and memory or concentration issues.

The 11,000 children who contracted COVID-19 were more likely to have at least one of those symptoms for two months or more.

One-third of them developed at least one long-term symptom after getting the virus.

Researchers say this shows that while children getting long COVID-19 is low, it is still a possibility.

The study was published in the journal The Lancet.

Today is the day that many parents across the country have been waiting for – an opportunity to get their young children the COVID-19 vaccination. (CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

