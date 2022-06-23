2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man dies after being shot in Ohio City

(Source: WOIO)((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was shot and killed Thursday morning in the city’s Ohio City neighborhood.

According to police, the shooting happened around 11 a.m. in the 2600 block of Loop Drive.

This is on Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority property.

At this time, there is no information on the victim’s identity or any arrests.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

