Medina Township Police look to public to identify destructive driver (video)

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Medina Township Police are looking to the public to help in identifying the owner of a vehicle that drove off of the road, damaging a fence.

Police said that on June 19 at 8:51 p.m., the vehicle in the upper right hand corner of the video drove off the road and through 3 fences in the 2900 block of Pearl Road.

They said the car did not stop, and the driver kept going.

The fence post stuck in the car’s grill was later found at the Pearl Road Dollar General, police said.

Anyone with information on the vehicle owner or driver is asked to contact Officer Matt O’Donnell at 330-723-1408 ext. 1513.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.