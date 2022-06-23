2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Medina Township Police look to public to identify destructive driver (video)

By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Medina Township Police are looking to the public to help in identifying the owner of a vehicle that drove off of the road, damaging a fence.

Police said that on June 19 at 8:51 p.m., the vehicle in the upper right hand corner of the video drove off the road and through 3 fences in the 2900 block of Pearl Road.

They said the car did not stop, and the driver kept going.

The fence post stuck in the car’s grill was later found at the Pearl Road Dollar General, police said.

Anyone with information on the vehicle owner or driver is asked to contact Officer Matt O’Donnell at 330-723-1408 ext. 1513.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms

Latest News

First district police theft suspect
Cleveland Police search for Habitat for Humanity theft suspect
FILE - money
CWRU Economics professor says housing costs doing the most damage during this inflationary period
Shooting generic
Collinwood murder suspect wanted by Cleveland Police
Pfizer
Summit County Public Heath begins to vaccinate children 5 and under