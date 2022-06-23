2 Strong 4 Bullies
Mother of Mentor teen who vanished a week ago desperate to find her

“My gut instinct is I feel like she’s in some sort of trouble,” said Hayden’s mother.
By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - Seventeen-year-old Hayden Combs of Mentor hasn’t been seen in a week and her mom, Kristen Garfield, is desperate to find her.

“My gut instinct is I feel like she’s in some sort of trouble,” said Garfield.

The teen was last seen in Painesville on Thursday.

Her phone hasn’t been on so it’s nearly impossible to ping her location.

“For her not to reach out to me and just say she’s okay is not normal,” Garfield said. “It’s so out of character for her.”

Mentor Police detectives are investigating her disappearance.

The department posted a picture of her on Facebook and said there’s “no known clothing description or destination.”

Garfield thinks she might be with someone she knows but worries she could be in danger.

In the meantime, she’s asking that everyone keeps an eye out for Hayden, so she can come home safely.

“Hayden, she just needs to come home,” Garfield said. “She has her whole life ahead of her.”

If you have any information on where she is, contact Det. Radigan or Lt. Slovenkay at 440-974-5763.

