Northeast Ohio Weather: Back to comfortable as the dry spell rolls on next few days

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 1:56 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure rolling along with a cooler and less humid air mass. It’s lots of sun today. High temperatures in the 70s to around 80 degrees. More sunshine in the forecast through Saturday. Temperatures gradually warming. We will be around the 90 degree mark for a high on Saturday. The next cold front arrives Sunday. That will be our next risk of some rain and storms. Looks like later afternoon and evening the best opportunity for that. The overall trend though the next several days is for a continuation of dry conditions.

