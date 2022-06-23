Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by car in East Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in East Cleveland investigated a pedestrian-involved crash into the overnight hours.

The crash was first reported at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of Euclid Avenue and Noble Road.

According to the East Cleveland police chief, the pedestrian was in critical condition when first responders arrived to the scene.

A police dispatcher with East Cleveland told 19 News he was taken to University Hospitals for treatment.

The East Cleveland Police Department is continuing to look into the incident.

