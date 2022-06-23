2 Strong 4 Bullies
Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by car in East Cleveland

By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in East Cleveland investigated a pedestrian-involved crash into the overnight hours.

The crash was first reported at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of Euclid Avenue and Noble Road.

According to the East Cleveland police chief, the pedestrian was in critical condition when first responders arrived to the scene.

A police dispatcher with East Cleveland told 19 News he was taken to University Hospitals for treatment.

The East Cleveland Police Department is continuing to look into the incident.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

