Report: Seattle still after Mayfield

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - ESPN NFL Insider Josina Anderson reported on Wednesday night that Seattle still had interest in Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

I’m told the #Seahawks still have a high-level of interest in acquiring QB Baker Mayfield and behind-the-scenes are open to contractually extending him, per league source. I also know that the process of collecting information and insights into Mayfield is still ongoing. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) June 22, 2022

The Browns excused Mayfield from their recent mandatory minicamp and are still pursuing all avenues to trade their former franchise quarterback.

Seattle, and Carolina, remain the two most likely suitors based on their current quarterback situations.

