2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Report: Seattle still after Mayfield

Baker Mayfield
Baker Mayfield
By Mark Schwab
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - ESPN NFL Insider Josina Anderson reported on Wednesday night that Seattle still had interest in Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The Browns excused Mayfield from their recent mandatory minicamp and are still pursuing all avenues to trade their former franchise quarterback.

Seattle, and Carolina, remain the two most likely suitors based on their current quarterback situations.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)

Latest News

Cleveland Cavaliers
Cavaliers exercise 4th year option on forward Dean Wade
Watson reaction outside of stadium
Aria Watson reaction
Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Dakota Allen (53) runs out of the tunnel before the...
Cleveland Browns sign LB, former ‘Last Chance U’ star Dakota Allen
Deshaun Watson
Attorney: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson reaches settlement with 20 women claiming sexual misconduct