Report: Seattle still after Mayfield
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - ESPN NFL Insider Josina Anderson reported on Wednesday night that Seattle still had interest in Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.
The Browns excused Mayfield from their recent mandatory minicamp and are still pursuing all avenues to trade their former franchise quarterback.
Seattle, and Carolina, remain the two most likely suitors based on their current quarterback situations.
