2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Sentencing for man convicted of stabbing 74-year-old Mansfield woman during home invasion

Izzac Lawhorn (Source: Mansfield police)
Izzac Lawhorn (Source: Mansfield police)((Source: Mansfield Police Department))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19-year-old man convicted in the brutal attack of a 74-year-old woman during a home invasion will be sentenced in Richland County Common Pleas Court Thursday.

Mansfield stabbing
Mansfield stabbing(Early morning stabbing)

Izzac Lawhorn pleaded guilty in May.

According to Mansfield police, Lawhorn entered the victim’s apartment on Brookfield Drive on June 3, 2021 and stabbed her over 30 times.

The victim survived the attack.

Mansfield police and the U.S. Marshals arrested Lawhorn on June 12, 2021 at an apartment on E. Cook Road in Mansfield.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)

Latest News

19 News
Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by car in East Cleveland
Dump truck flips in Medina County
5 vehicles involved in deadly crash in Ashland County
Ohio BMV locations reopen
‘Easier and more convenient’: New online BMV services available for Ohio drivers