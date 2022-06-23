Sentencing for man convicted of stabbing 74-year-old Mansfield woman during home invasion

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19-year-old man convicted in the brutal attack of a 74-year-old woman during a home invasion will be sentenced in Richland County Common Pleas Court Thursday.

Mansfield stabbing (Early morning stabbing)

Izzac Lawhorn pleaded guilty in May.

According to Mansfield police, Lawhorn entered the victim’s apartment on Brookfield Drive on June 3, 2021 and stabbed her over 30 times.

The victim survived the attack.

Mansfield police and the U.S. Marshals arrested Lawhorn on June 12, 2021 at an apartment on E. Cook Road in Mansfield.

