Sentencing for Summit County man accused of stolen RV chase
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The 24-year-old man accused of leading police on a RV chase in June of 2021 will be sentenced today.
Randy Schiffbauer, who had also driven a bulldozer through an Akron neighborhood in 2019, previously pled not guilty to the RV chase.
He was later indicted by the Summit County Grand Jury on:
- One count of robbery
- Four counts of felonious assault
- One count of receiving stolen property
- One count of failure to comply with an order or signal from a police officer
Today, Schiffbauer is expected to submit a new plea to the Summit County Court of Common Pleas.
