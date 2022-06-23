2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Sentencing for Summit County man accused of stolen RV chase

By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The 24-year-old man accused of leading police on a RV chase in June of 2021 will be sentenced today.

Randy Schiffbauer, who had also driven a bulldozer through an Akron neighborhood in 2019, previously pled not guilty to the RV chase.

He was later indicted by the Summit County Grand Jury on:

  • One count of robbery
  • Four counts of felonious assault
  • One count of receiving stolen property
  • One count of failure to comply with an order or signal from a police officer

Today, Schiffbauer is expected to submit a new plea to the Summit County Court of Common Pleas.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)

Latest News

Brooklyn Wilson (Source: Cleveland police)
Cleveland police search for missing 15-year-old girl
Izzac Lawhorn (Source: Mansfield police)
Man convicted of stabbing 74-year-old Mansfield woman sentenced to a minimum of 10 years in prison
(Source: WOIO)
Dump truck flips in Medina County
I-90 east closed
ODOT: Broken, missing bolts to overhead sign on I-90 cause ‘emergency’ closure