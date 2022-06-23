Sentencing for Summit County man accused of stolen RV chase

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The 24-year-old man accused of leading police on a RV chase in June of 2021 will be sentenced today.

Randy Schiffbauer, who had also driven a bulldozer through an Akron neighborhood in 2019, previously pled not guilty to the RV chase.

He was later indicted by the Summit County Grand Jury on:

One count of robbery

Four counts of felonious assault

One count of receiving stolen property

One count of failure to comply with an order or signal from a police officer

Today, Schiffbauer is expected to submit a new plea to the Summit County Court of Common Pleas.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.