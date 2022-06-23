Strongsville road remains closed until Friday due to water main break

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 12″ water main broke early Tuesday on W. 130th Street and affected traffic in both Strongsville and North Royalton.

Officials said the break actually created a sinkhole in the road.

Cleveland Water Department crews finished their work late Tuesday evening; however, the road still needed to be repaired.

Strongsville city officials announced Thursday afternoon W. 130th Street will have to stay closed between Tradewinds Drive and Long Boat Circle until Friday morning.

According to officials, the new road surface has to set overnight.

Officials are hoping the road re-opens by 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.