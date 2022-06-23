2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Strongsville road remains closed until Friday due to water main break

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 12″ water main broke early Tuesday on W. 130th Street and affected traffic in both Strongsville and North Royalton.

Officials said the break actually created a sinkhole in the road.

Cleveland Water Department crews finished their work late Tuesday evening; however, the road still needed to be repaired.

Strongsville city officials announced Thursday afternoon W. 130th Street will have to stay closed between Tradewinds Drive and Long Boat Circle until Friday morning.

According to officials, the new road surface has to set overnight.

Officials are hoping the road re-opens by 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
Ethan Liming
17-year-old beat to death at I Promise School; homicide investigation underway (911 call)

Latest News

Progress Pride flag in Cleveland Heights
Cleveland Heights passes laws meant to protect those in LGBTQ+ community
‘Adopt-a-Palooza’: Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter reduces fees June 24-26
‘Adopt-a-Palooza’: Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter reduces fees June 24-26
‘Free Fur All’: Cleveland APL waives dog adoption fees June 23-25
‘Free Fur All’: Cleveland APL waives dog adoption fees June 23-25
Ukrainian POW makes it to NEO
Ukrainian POW makes it to NEO