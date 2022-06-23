Summit County Public Heath begins to vaccinate children 5 and under

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Just five days after COVID-19 vaccines were approved for children five and under, Summit County is preparing to offer between 50 to 100 per day.

A big day for Michele Torres and her two kids under the age of five.

It has not been easy for her to navigate their health and safety through this pandemic.

Donna Skoda is the Health commissioner here in Summit County.

Protecting these young lives is at the top of her priority list.

“We wanted to start as soon as we could,” she said.

In Summit…they’re offering the Pfizer vaccine which comes in three doses.

The vaccine has been approved nationwide.

The Summit County Heath Department is among the first places to have access to it.

Torres says she won’t return to normal life until her kids are fully vaccinated.

“A lot we’ve changed everything,” Torres added.

According to the FDA, The vaccine had an 80% success rate during the trial among children.

Making this a huge deal for parents like Torres who have had to shelter their children for the past three years.

To make an appointment call 1-(330)- 375-2772

The clinic is located in Akron 1865 market street.

