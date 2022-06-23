Surveillance video captures theft that led to abduction inside Fairview Park store

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Newly released surveillance footage shows the tense moments inside a Fairview Park store that led to a woman being abducted in her own car.

According to Fairview Park police, the 66-year-old woman told officers last December she was inside the AT&T store at the Westgate shopping center when another woman took her keys from her purse and ran outside.

The suspect, Brandy Hookfin, has since pleaded guilty to multiple charges.

19 News has just obtained video from inside the store, confirming the victim’s story.

The footage shows her walking into the store moments before Hookfin enters behind her.

The video, which was released by Fairview Park police, shows Hookfin walk by the victim before reaching into her purse and stealing her car keys.

Both women ran out the door.

The suspect got into the victim’s car first. Then, in an attempt to stop her, the victim told investigators she got into the passenger seat.

The suspect drove away, with the victim still in the car.

As they traveled toward I-90, the victim called 911.

“I’ve been kidnapped in my car,” she told dispatchers. “This girl has kidnapped me.”

The woman could be heard screaming frantically.

A separate 911 call was made by an employee in the store.

“One of our current customers... another customer came in and took her keys from her and is trying to steal her car right now,” the male employee told dispatchers.

According to Fairview Park police, the suspect then threw the victim’s phone out of the window before letting her out of the car near South Marginal Road and McKinley.

Cleveland police eventually found the car at Hopkins International Airport.

Hookfin has since pleaded guilty to abduction, robbery, and theft.

She was sentenced to six months in jail with five years probation. According to court documents, she faces up to ten years in prison if she violates the terms of her probation.

She was also ordered to write an apology letter to the victim.

Fairview Park police believe Hookfin tried stealing another car from a nearby bank before entering the AT&T store.

