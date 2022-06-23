A warning as baby formula stocks back up on shelves

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As shelves stock back up with baby formula, Dr. Jessica Madden, a local pediatrician and the woman behind the Cleveland Baby Formula Exchange, warns parents to be aware of scams.

Dr. Madden said people should watch out for online scams, if you see a deal on the internet, it’s probably too good to be true. She also advises people to not accidentally buy toddler formula.

“If your baby is close to a year it’s okay to use that right now so if you had a 11-month-year-old baby and you couldn’t find formula for the toddler formula is OK, but if you have a young infant it’s not going to provide the nutrition your baby needs,” said Dr. Madden.

Dr. Madden has helped 500 families and counting get formula through the Cleveland Baby Formula Exchange. She started the program when she saw there was dire a need for formula.

“I was amazed and she said she had the formula we were looking for and she would deliver it which amazed me even more, and it’s just been such a wonderful program to work with,” said Tessa Turnbaugh, who utilized the exchange program.

Dr. Madden’s plan is to see the exchange through until the end of the shortage.

“I think at that point what would be incredible would be able to pass the baton onto someone else that’s able to get some grants,” said Madden.

Cleveland Baby Formula Exchange is still accepting donations.

Cleveland Baby Formula Exchange drop-off locations:

Neighborhood Family Practice Ann B. Reichman Community Health Center. 3545 Ridge Road., Cleveland, OH, 44102. Donations can be dropped off between 9a-4p Mon-Fri.

Barry Pediatrics. 843 N. Cleveland-Massillon Rd., Unit 8, Bath, OH, 44333. Call/text (330) 362-2560 to arrange drop off.

Mother Rising Women’s Studio. 137 Main St., Suite 2, Chardon, OH, 44024. Donations can be dropped off between 9a-6p Mon-Fri.

The Womb Wellness Center. 6200 SOM Center Rd. Office A24. Solon, OH, 44139. Donations can be dropped off Mon, Tues, Fri, Sat, and Sun between 9a-5p and Weds and Thurs between 11a-7p.

Primrose Newborn Care and Pediatrics. 31731 Lake Shore Blvd., Willowick, OH, 44095. Call/text (216) 313-2016 to arrange drop off.

St. Ambrose Parish. 929 Pearl Rd., Brunswick, OH, 44212. Donations can be brought to a bin at the church entrance between 8:30a-8:30p Sun-Sat.

