Buckeyes’ Malaki Branham selected 20th overall by the Spurs

The St. Vincent-St. Mary Grad is headed to Texas
Malaki Branham shakes hands with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected 20th overall...
Malaki Branham shakes hands with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected 20th overall in the NBA basketball draft, by the San Antonio Spurs Thursday, June 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(John Minchillo | AP)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With the 20th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the San Antonio Spurs selected the former St. Vincent-St. Mary graduate, Malaki Branham.

Branham was a one-and-done from Ohio State University.

The guard was also awarded Big Ten Freshman of the year.

In the 2021-2022 season, Branham averaged 13.7 points, 2 assists, and 3.6 assists.

