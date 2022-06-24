Buckeyes’ Malaki Branham selected 20th overall by the Spurs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With the 20th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the San Antonio Spurs selected the former St. Vincent-St. Mary graduate, Malaki Branham.

Branham was a one-and-done from Ohio State University.

With the 20th pick of the 2022 #NBADraft, the San Antonio Spurs select … Malaki Branham



The guard was also awarded Big Ten Freshman of the year.

In the 2021-2022 season, Branham averaged 13.7 points, 2 assists, and 3.6 assists.

