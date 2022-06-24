Buckeyes’ Malaki Branham selected 20th overall by the Spurs
The St. Vincent-St. Mary Grad is headed to Texas
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With the 20th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the San Antonio Spurs selected the former St. Vincent-St. Mary graduate, Malaki Branham.
Branham was a one-and-done from Ohio State University.
The guard was also awarded Big Ten Freshman of the year.
In the 2021-2022 season, Branham averaged 13.7 points, 2 assists, and 3.6 assists.
