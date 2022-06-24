2 Strong 4 Bullies
Canton man charged with running illegal gambling business, tax fraud

Gambling
Gambling(Jack Springgate)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Canton man was charged today with hiding income generated by Skilled Shamrock, an illegal gambling business ran out of Stark County.

According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Christos Karasarides Jr. has been charged with:

  • Tax evasions
  • Filing false tax returns
  • Witness tampering
  • Falsifying records
  • And five separate conspiracies to:
    • Operate illegal gambling businesses
    • Defraud the IRS
    • Commit money laundering

Official said that from 2012 through 2017, patrons allegedly wagered more than $34 million, resulting in over $4 million in net income for the owners of the gambling business.

According to the IRS, Karasarides collected more than $1.4 million in taxes owed.

The release said that Karasarides allegedly spent millions of dollars in cash on personal items such as cars, country club dues, real estates and credit card payments for family members.

Karasarides’ sentencing will take place at a later date.

