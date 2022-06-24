Cavs select Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji 14th overall in NBA Draft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 2022 NBA Draft kicked off in New York on Thursday.

The Cleveland Cavaliers selected Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji 14th overall.

#Cavs GM Koby Altman on drafting Ochai Agbaji: “He brings us skill sets we don’t necessarily have.” Added he’s super fit and his best attribute is his shooting #CavsDraft — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) June 24, 2022

The senior guard averaged 18.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists last season for the Jayhawks.

In the final 3 games of the 2022 NCAA tournament, Agbaji scored 17 points per game on 62 percent shooting from the field while guiding the Jayhawks to the title.

More from Altman on Agbaji: “He’s going to defend. He’s going to compete…more of a finished product than what we have drafted in the past.”



Altman added there’s also a need for that shooting piece #CavsDraft — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) June 24, 2022

The 22-year-old is from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where both of his parents played collegiate hoops at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

