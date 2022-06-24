Cavs select Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji 14th overall in NBA Draft
Cleveland has a total of 4 picks in the draft
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 2022 NBA Draft kicked off in New York on Thursday.
The Cleveland Cavaliers selected Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji 14th overall.
The senior guard averaged 18.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists last season for the Jayhawks.
In the final 3 games of the 2022 NCAA tournament, Agbaji scored 17 points per game on 62 percent shooting from the field while guiding the Jayhawks to the title.
The 22-year-old is from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where both of his parents played collegiate hoops at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
