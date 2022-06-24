2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cavs select Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji 14th overall in NBA Draft

Cleveland has a total of 4 picks in the draft
Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman met with reporters on Tuesday to talk...
Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman met with reporters on Tuesday to talk about the team's 2021-2022 season.(WOIO)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 2022 NBA Draft kicked off in New York on Thursday.

The Cleveland Cavaliers selected Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji 14th overall.

The senior guard averaged 18.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists last season for the Jayhawks.

In the final 3 games of the 2022 NCAA tournament, Agbaji scored 17 points per game on 62 percent shooting from the field while guiding the Jayhawks to the title.

The 22-year-old is from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where both of his parents played collegiate hoops at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms

Latest News

Cleveland Cavaliers
Cavaliers exercise 4th year option on forward Dean Wade
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo plays during the first half of an NBA basketball game,...
Kentucky judge dismisses emergency protection order filed against Cleveland Cavaliers G Rajon Rondo
FILE - Then-Sacramento Kings head coach Luke Walton calls out from the bench in the second half...
Cleveland Cavaliers hire Luke Walton as assistant coach
Luke Walton
Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly hire Luke Walton as assistant coach