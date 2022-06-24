2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Cavaliers top draft pick Ochai Agbaji: “It was a really special moment”

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cavs introduced top draft pick Ochai Agbaji Friday, who admitted being drafted “was a really special moment, not just for me but for my family.”

Agbaji, 22, led Kansas to the national championship in April.

He was the Big 12 player of the year, averaging 18 points per game.

Agbaji was taken 14th overall, the first of four picks by the Cavs.

