Cleveland Police: Do you recognize this unknown robbery suspect?

Lakeshore robbery suspect
Lakeshore robbery suspect(Source: Cleveland Police)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are looking to the public to help identify the suspect of an aggravated robbery that took place on May 27 at Lakeshore Gas.

Police said that the suspect entered the store on Lakeshore Boulevard, told workers he had guns and took items from the store.

The suspect left in a black Dodge SUV, according to police.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call the Fifth District Detectives at 216-623-5518, or CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

