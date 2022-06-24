Downed tree blocks roadway on Cleveland’s East side near University Circle
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Motorists who typically drive on East Boulevard near the University Circle neighborhood will likely have to find an alternative route for the Friday morning rush hours.
A large tree fell overnight on East Boulevard near Wade Park Avenue.
The fallen tree brought utility wires down with it and forced emergency crews to block a stretch of East Boulevard in both directions.
19 News crews were on the scene as numerous cars continued to drive down East Boulevard only to run directly into the downed tree and road closure.
Officials have not provided an estimated time yet for when the tree will be cleared from the roadway.
