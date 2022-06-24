2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Downed tree blocks roadway on Cleveland’s East side near University Circle

By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Motorists who typically drive on East Boulevard near the University Circle neighborhood will likely have to find an alternative route for the Friday morning rush hours.

A large tree fell overnight on East Boulevard near Wade Park Avenue.

The fallen tree brought utility wires down with it and forced emergency crews to block a stretch of East Boulevard in both directions.

19 News crews were on the scene as numerous cars continued to drive down East Boulevard only to run directly into the downed tree and road closure.

Officials have not provided an estimated time yet for when the tree will be cleared from the roadway.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms

Latest News

19 News
Downed tree blocks roadway on Cleveland’s East side near University Circle
Flats on fire
Could mulch fires like the ones in the Flats happen again?
Suspect in string of Harbor Freight robberies wanted in Summit County, sheriff says
Suspect in string of Harbor Freight robberies wanted in Summit County, sheriff says
Trio of suspects break into Cleveland apartment, steal cash from laundry pay machine, police say
Trio of suspects break into Cleveland apartment, steal cash from laundry pay machine, police say