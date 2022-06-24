Downed tree blocks roadway on Cleveland’s East side near University Circle

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Motorists who typically drive on East Boulevard near the University Circle neighborhood will likely have to find an alternative route for the Friday morning rush hours.

A large tree fell overnight on East Boulevard near Wade Park Avenue.

The fallen tree brought utility wires down with it and forced emergency crews to block a stretch of East Boulevard in both directions.

A fallen tree has blocked East Avenue at Wade Park Boulevard. The large tree also pulled down several power lines as it fell. Cleveland Police has East Avenue closed both ways from St Clair to Wade Park. No injuries were reported. The power company is on the way. pic.twitter.com/QwBAJK1CCi — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) June 24, 2022

19 News crews were on the scene as numerous cars continued to drive down East Boulevard only to run directly into the downed tree and road closure.

This is an unbelievable scene. The Police have taped off the fallen tree and left the area. Cars are coming down the street and ignoring our flashing lights and waves almost hitting the tree blocking the road. pic.twitter.com/GrzD4uaqDl — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) June 24, 2022

Officials have not provided an estimated time yet for when the tree will be cleared from the roadway.

