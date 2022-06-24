2 Strong 4 Bullies
Endangered 36-year-old Cleveland woman missing since June 16

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are asking the community to help find endangered 36-year-old Wanda Young, who has been missing since June 16.

Young was described as 5′7″ tall, 150 pounds, with shoulder-length hair.

Police said Second District detectives are working to obtain a better photo of her.

Call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 if you see Young or know where she may be.

