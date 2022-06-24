2 Strong 4 Bullies
Gov. DeWine to speak on Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is set to speak to Ohioans today at approximately 5:35 p.m. regarding today’s decision by the U.S. Supreme Court in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

Other Ohio leaders and lawmakers have also shared their reactions, leaving citizens looking to Gov. DeWine to share his thoughts on the subject.

Return to 19 News for live coverage.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

