Hit-skip suspect unknown to Streetsboro Police

Streetsboro Hit-skip
Streetsboro Hit-skip(Source: Streetsboro Police Department)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro Police are hoping the public can help identify the car involved in a hit-skip crash on SR-43 near Frost Road.

Police said after the crash, the car was headed westbound on Frost Road.

It should now have damage to the rear bumper on the passenger side, police said.

If you have any information on the owner or driver of the car, please contact Ofc. Matt Colvin at 330-626-4976, or email info@streetsboropolice.com.

