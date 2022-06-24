2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Lorain County Sheriff warns citizens of scam

By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office made an announcement today to warn their citizens about a scam caller falsely claiming to be an officer.

According to LCSO, the caller identifies themselves as Lieutenant Barker from the sheriff’s office, and informs the person that they have missed a court date.

They then tell the person that they have a warrant out for their arrest, and provides them with a “payoff” amount, police said.

LCSO said that the caller then tries to transfer the call to Captain Ashdown to arrange payment details.

The sheriff’s office wants the public to know that this is a scam caller.

While their office does have a Lt. Barker and a Capt. Ashdown, they said no one from the sheriff’s office will contact you to obtain money over the phone.

LCSO is investigating this incident.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms

Latest News

Ochai Agbaji press conference
Ochai Agbaji press conference
1 dead, 1 injured after shots fired into Cuyahoga Falls apartment, police say
Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting, Cuyahoga Falls police say
(Source: WOIO)
No suspects ID’d in deadly shooting in Ohio City, police say
Lakeshore robbery suspect
Cleveland Police: Do you recognize this unknown robbery suspect?