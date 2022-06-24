Lorain County Sheriff warns citizens of scam

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office made an announcement today to warn their citizens about a scam caller falsely claiming to be an officer.

According to LCSO, the caller identifies themselves as Lieutenant Barker from the sheriff’s office, and informs the person that they have missed a court date.

They then tell the person that they have a warrant out for their arrest, and provides them with a “payoff” amount, police said.

LCSO said that the caller then tries to transfer the call to Captain Ashdown to arrange payment details.

The sheriff’s office wants the public to know that this is a scam caller.

While their office does have a Lt. Barker and a Capt. Ashdown, they said no one from the sheriff’s office will contact you to obtain money over the phone.

LCSO is investigating this incident.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.