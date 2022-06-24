2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting, Cuyahoga Falls police say

1 dead, 1 injured after shots fired into Cuyahoga Falls apartment, police say
By Avery Williams
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga Falls police have announced an arrest in an ongoing murder investigation.

Giovanni K. Stanford, of Akron, was fatally shot the night of May 26 at an apartment in the 1300 block Forest Glen Drive, according to Cuyahoga Falls police.

Cuyahoga Falls police said Durell L. McDowell was arrested by U.S. Marshals and Akron police Friday in connection to the homicide.

A woman was also injured in the shooting, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cuyahoga Falls police at 330-928-2181.

You can also call CrimeStoppers at 330-434-2677 or the Cuyahoga Falls tipline 330- 971-8477.

