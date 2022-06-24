2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Newburgh Heights joins several Ohio cities in banning discharge of fireworks

(Source: File)
(Source: File)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Newburgh Heights is the latest Ohio city to ban the discharge of fireworks.

City officials have voted to “opt out” of a new fireworks law going into effect July 1, according to Newburgh Heights police.

The legislation allows Ohio residents to discharge consumer-grade fireworks on their own property or someone else’s with permission.

The law gave city officials the option to opt out, and many have decided to do so.

Newburgh Heights is joining Westlake, Highland Heights, Eastlake, Mentor and Twinsburg in banning fireworks use.

However, according to Newburgh Heights police, the possession of fireworks is now legal.

“The Newburgh Heights Police Department wants to remind everyone it is illegal to discharge/ignite fireworks in the Village. This is a first-degree misdemeanor for violators, and we are asking residents and visitors to comply with this law for the safety of everyone. The safety of our residents is our top priority.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Information from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Inc. on Anastasia Hamilton
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Malakhi Young
‘Armed and dangerous’ 17-year-old murder suspect escapes custody in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms

Latest News

Former Lorain Police Chief Celestino Rivera has died.
Lorain Police Department announces death of former chief
Geauga County OVI checkpoint
Ohio State Highway Patrol announces Geauga County OVI checkpoint
Mother of Mentor teen desperate to find daughter
Mother of Mentor teen who vanished a week ago desperate to find her
Cleveland RTA to receive $585K
Cleveland RTA to receive $585K from federal transit grant