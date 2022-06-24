Newburgh Heights joins several Ohio cities in banning discharge of fireworks

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Newburgh Heights is the latest Ohio city to ban the discharge of fireworks.

City officials have voted to “opt out” of a new fireworks law going into effect July 1, according to Newburgh Heights police.

The legislation allows Ohio residents to discharge consumer-grade fireworks on their own property or someone else’s with permission.

The law gave city officials the option to opt out, and many have decided to do so.

Newburgh Heights is joining Westlake, Highland Heights, Eastlake, Mentor and Twinsburg in banning fireworks use.

However, according to Newburgh Heights police, the possession of fireworks is now legal.

“The Newburgh Heights Police Department wants to remind everyone it is illegal to discharge/ignite fireworks in the Village. This is a first-degree misdemeanor for violators, and we are asking residents and visitors to comply with this law for the safety of everyone. The safety of our residents is our top priority.”

