Ohio lawmakers react to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio lawmakers are speaking out in wake of the United States Supreme Court decision on Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional protections for abortion.

Below are some reactions from Ohio politicians:

Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted:

“As we transition as a nation from Roe to Dobbs, we all need to do our best to understand and respect the heartfelt, genuine differences of opinions among our families, friends, neighbors and communities. Being an adoptee who started life in a foster home, my own experience helped shape my views on this issue. I’m here today because my birth mother chose life and put me up for adoption, which I know could not have been an easy decision for her. My prayer for all of us is this collective experience will build a more compassionate nation that values life.”

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown:

“For fifty years, women in America had the right to make their own personal health care decisions. Today, five judges handed that right over to politicians. This will be the first generation of women to grow up with fewer rights and freedoms than their mothers and grandmothers, and this burden will be disproportionately carried by low-income women and women of color. This is a radical decision by an increasingly out-of-touch court, and Americans won’t stand for it. When, how, and whether to have a family is one of the most personal and meaningful decisions we make in life, and the freedom to make those decisions for yourself, free from political interference, should be available to everyone. The president and Congress must take action restoring protections for women to make their own health choices, and women will make their voices heard in voting booths around Ohio and the country this November.”

U.S. Senator Rob Portman:

“Today’s ruling is consistent with my view that policy questions regarding abortion should be decided by the elected representatives of the people, not the Supreme Court. Through its ruling today, the Court made this clear. The states already play a significant role in abortion policy, but have been constrained by various Supreme Court rulings. Now the issue of abortion will be decided by the states and the elected representatives closest to the people.

“While abortion is a very sensitive and emotional issue with strong feelings on both sides, I think most Americans agree that human life is precious and should be protected wherever possible. To that end, we should do more to work together in a bipartisan manner to promote adoption, reduce the number of abortions, and provide support for pregnant women in difficult circumstances.”

U.S. Representative Tim Ryan:

“Today’s disastrous decision is the largest case of government overreach in my lifetime. By overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court is gutting a long-established right in order to put politicians between women and their doctors. Even worse, this ruling gives the green light to those here in Ohio who have introduced legislation that would deny women access to potentially lifesaving care, and threaten to put women and doctors in jail.

“We saw this coming, which is why as a member of Congress I’ve voted repeatedly to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act, only to watch it die in the Senate along with so many other bills that would protect health care and help women and families. It’s clear the Senate is not working the way it’s supposed to and Ohio women will pay the price. It has never been more important that we expand our pro-choice majority, end the filibuster, and pass legislation to protect the fundamental right to an abortion.”

Ohio State Senator Nickie J. Antonio:

“Today, state Senator Nickie J. Antonio (D-Lakewood) issued the following statement in response to the U.S. Supreme Court opinion in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case, which overturns Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, removes the federal constitutional right to abortion and gives the power to restrict or ban abortion to each state:

“Access to comprehensive healthcare includes all forms of reproductive care, including contraception and abortion care. This decision not only erodes women’s rights, but also jeopardizes the health and wellbeing of Ohio families.”

Ohio House Minority Leader Allison Russo:

“I am extremely concerned about what this ruling means for women, especially in Ohio where Statehouse Republicans have prioritized banning abortion, punishing women and throwing doctors in jail. Criminalizing health care will only put peoples’ lives in danger.”

“As Americans, we know people should have the fundamental freedom to make decisions about their bodies and health care. We have spent more than 50 years fighting for this right, and despite this setback, we won’t give up now. Democrats will continue protecting women’s freedom to access the healthcare they need, including abortion.”

Ohio State Senator Jerry C. Cirino:

“Today, we celebrate a long awaited decision that upholds the dignity, respect and sanctity of human life. As my Senate colleagues and I review the opinion released today, we will be diligent and steadfast in our commitment to protect life and liberty. Together, we have accomplished so much, putting Ohio on the map as one of our nation’s most life-affirming, life-protecting states, and our work continues. This U.S. Supreme Court decision is a historic step in the right direction honoring, respecting, and protecting the gift of life.”

Ohio State Senator Kristina Roegner:

“This is a historic day for our nation, one that is long overdue. The highest court in the land has reaffirmed our belief in the sanctity of life - that every life is precious and deserving of dignity and respect. Our country was established with the intent for every individual to enjoy the right to life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness. Today the U.S.Supreme Court has upheld the right to life for untold generations of future Americans.”

“This ruling does not outlaw abortion but rather returns this decision to the states- where it belongs. Some states will choose to continue to permit abortion. Others will not. I am thankful that Ohio is a pro-life state. Now more than ever it is important that we ensure pregnant women and families have the support they need as well as streamline the adoption process.

“I have fought long and hard for the pro-life movement, so I am particularly gratified by this historic decision restoring the right to life. Today’s ruling deepens my faith in this nation - today justice was done.”

Ohio Representative Emilia Sykes:

“Today’s devastating news affirms what we knew was coming—and the consequences are dire. Right now in Ohio, state lawmakers are pushing forward a bill that would ban abortion, even in instances of rape and incest, criminalizing women seeking an abortion, as well as doctors who provide them. Today’s decision from the United States Supreme Court and the extreme anti-choice policies to follow are not only morally wrong, but are out of touch with the views of the majority of Ohioans and Americans. As a state lawmaker I am fighting attacks like these on our reproductive freedom and right to privacy, and I’ll continue that fight as a Member of Congress. This election is critical and the stakes couldn’t be higher. Ohioans must get out and vote to have their voices heard and prevent us from going backwards.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.