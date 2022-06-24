2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio Right to Life calls for abortion ban as Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

Anti-abortion organizations are responding to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v....
Anti-abortion organizations are responding to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
By Avery Williams
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Right to Life on Friday released a statement calling for state lawmakers to ban abortion after the United States Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Michael Gonidakis, President of Ohio Right to Life:

“When I originally began my work here at Ohio Right to Life 14 years ago, the idea of Roe being overturned in my lifetime seemed completely out of reach. Today’s Dobbs decision by the Supreme Court finally reverses the most destructive court decision in our nation’s history that is responsible for over 62 million deaths.

“Ohio now can save countless innocent lives. Ohio Right to Life encourages our pro-life legislative majorities and Governor DeWine to be ambitious and end abortion once and for all in our great state. We are dedicated and prepared to pass our Human Life Protection Act and send it to Governor DeWine’s desk as soon as possible.

“While we should pause to reflect and give thanks for this life affirming decision, we must also recognize that our work is far from over. We will continue to labor every day until all life—from conception until natural death—is protected under Ohio law. All Ohioans must work together to help women in need to ensure they have access to the best health care and support services so that they can have a healthy pregnancy and raise their child to fulfill their God given purpose.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

