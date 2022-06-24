Ohio State Highway Patrol announces Geauga County OVI checkpoint

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that an OVI checkpoint will take place tomorrow evening in Geauga County.

The checkpoint, designed to deter and intercept impaired drivers, is funded by federal grant funds.

“Based on provisional data, there were 380 OVI-related fatal crashes in which 411 people were killed last year in Ohio,” Lt. Larry Jones, commander of the Chardon Post, said. “State troopers made 23,748 OVI arrests last year in combating these dangerous drivers. OVI checkpoints are designed to not only deter impaired driving, but to proactively remove these dangerous drivers from our roadways.”

The location of the checkpoint will be announced Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.