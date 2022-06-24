Reunited: Cleveland Cavaliers pick Evan Mobley’s brother Isaiah in 2022 draft
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - What’s more difficult than scoring against one Mobley? Trying to score on two of them!
That’s what opposing teams may have to do now that the Cleveland Cavaliers selected Evan Mobley’s brother, Isaiah, with a second-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.
The 6-foot, 10-inch forward was drafted by the Cavaliers with the 49th overall pick on Thursday night from the University of Southern California, which is the same college his brother played at.
The Mobley brothers were watching the NBA Draft together when they heard Isaiah’s name called.
The Cavaliers selected four players during the two rounds of the 2022 NBA Draft, including No. 14 overall pick Ochai Agbaji, of Kansas.
