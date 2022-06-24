Stark County to increase traffic enforcement

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Stark County Sheriff George Maier announced today that the Stark County Sheriff’s Office will have additional enforcement hours.

There will be 60 additional hours July 1 through July 31, as well as 24 additional hours from July 1 through July 5.

Maier said they will be focusing on impaired driving, which he calls a “serious concern” in our country and in Stark County.

According to SCSO, 28 people die each day and every two minutes a person is injured in an impaired driving crash in the U.S.

They said that on average two out of three people will be involved in an impaired driver crash in their lifetime.

SCSO said traffic crashes continue to be a leading cause of death for teens and young adults in the U.S.

Programs such as these are supported through grants from the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Ohio Safety Office, according to SCSO.

