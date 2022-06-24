Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio releases statement

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio on Friday released a statement condemning the United States Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional protections for abortion.

Iris Harvey, CEO and President of Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio:

“By overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court has now officially given politicians permission to control what we do with our bodies, deciding that we can no longer be trusted to determine the course for our own lives. This dangerous and chilling decision can have devastating consequences in Ohio, forcing people to travel hundreds, sometimes thousands, of miles for care or remain pregnant.

“Make no mistake – this decision goes beyond abortion. This is about who has power over you, who has the authority to make decisions for you, and who can control how your future is going to be.

“Nevertheless, you can still seek an abortion in Ohio today. Our patients have and will remain our highest priority.”

A media briefing is planned for 2 p.m. Return to 19 News for live coverage.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

