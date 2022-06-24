2 Strong 4 Bullies
Suspect in string of Harbor Freight robberies wanted in Summit County, sheriff says

(Summit County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The prime suspect in a string of robberies is on the loose, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office confirmed, and detectives need the community’s help identifying him.

The robberies happened at Harbor Freight stores in the area, according to SCSO.

Take a close look at this surveillance photo of the suspect shared by the sheriff’s office:

Suspect in string of Harbor Freight robberies wanted in Summit County, sheriff says
Call Det. Bob Perkins at 330-643-8513 if you recognize him or know where he may be.

