SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The prime suspect in a string of robberies is on the loose, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office confirmed, and detectives need the community’s help identifying him.

The robberies happened at Harbor Freight stores in the area, according to SCSO.

Take a close look at this surveillance photo of the suspect shared by the sheriff’s office:

Suspect in string of Harbor Freight robberies wanted in Summit County, sheriff says (Summit County Sheriff’s Office)

Call Det. Bob Perkins at 330-643-8513 if you recognize him or know where he may be.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.