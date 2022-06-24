CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A trio of suspects is wanted for sneaking into West Tech Loft Apartments, breaking into a locked room, smashing into a pay machine, and stealing money, Cleveland Police confirmed.

The breaking and entering and theft happened around 3 a.m. on June 15 at 2201 West 93rd Street.

Once they were inside, the suspects used a pry bar to get into the locked room, police said.

The suspects then smashed a laundry pay machine off the wall with a sledgehammer and stole several hundred dollars from inside, according to police.

Police said they were seen driving off in a white car that may possibly be a Chevy Spark.

Call First District Det. Zverina at 216-623-2532 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463 if you recognize these suspects or have any other information on this breaking and entering and theft.

Reference case #2022-169229 with your tips.

Trio of suspects break into Cleveland apartment, steal cash from laundry pay machine, police say (Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)

