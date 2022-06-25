2 Strong 4 Bullies
19 First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms expected Sunday

By Jon Loufman
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today will be mainly sunny and hot with highs around 90.

Clouds and mugginess will be on the increase tonight with lows in the low-mid 70s.

Heat and humidity on Sunday will combine to make an airmass primed for showers and afternoon storms.

The system may include high winds and locally heavy rain amid highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Clouds decrease on Sunday night as lows slide into the lower 60s.

Monday will become sunny with highs only in the low to mid 70s.

Clear skies Monday night will allow lows to retreat into the lower 50s.

Sunshine returns on Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s.

Our next chance for rain will arrive with a hot start to July on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Risk for severe storms returns to Northeast Ohio on Sunday afternoon (19 First Alert Weather Day)